Xbox Series S: A roadblock for Black Myth: Wukong?

Black Myth: Wukong, the game that just walked away with Steam's coveted Game of the Year award, has taken the gaming world by storm with its breathtaking visuals and innovative gameplay rooted in Chinese mythology. But while PC and PlayStation players are basking in its glory, Xbox fans are left wondering, what gives? According to statements by Game Science CEO Feng Ji on Chinese social platform Weibo, the Xbox Series S has proven to be a tough nut to crack due to its hardware limitations.

"The only thing missing is the Xbox, which feels a bit off, but that 10GB of shared memory—without years of optimization experience—makes it really hard to get right."

Microsoft isn't throwing in the towel, though. Xbox chief Phil Spencer told Eurogamer that the Series S remains a cornerstone of their strategy, calling its affordability a lifeline for many gamers. While he admitted the console poses challenges for developers, he brushed off the idea of allowing Series X-only releases, insisting that maintaining parity is the name of the game.

As PlayStation 5 and PC players dive into Black Myth: Wukong's epic adventure, Xbox gamers are left holding the bag. With DLC already in the pipeline and no word on when—or if—the game will land on Xbox, the clock is ticking.

What do you think? Is the Xbox Series S a stumbling block for developers, or is there more to the story?