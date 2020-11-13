English
Xbox Series launch caused record broadband data in the UK

A 65GB Call of Duty: Modern Warfare / Warzone update didn't help the matter.

The BBC has reported that the Xbox Series X/S launch has caused record broadband data usage in the UK. The matter was only elevated due to a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone update, which rested at 65GB in size - we reported on the contents of the update a few days ago.

Since the Xbox Series X/S launch was the first public experience of next-gen, a large amount of big titles also hit shelves that day, including Destiny 2: Beyond Light and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, plus even moreso, the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War pre-loads for next-gen were available.

Looking solely at those four titles, and not counting the many others of which were part of Xbox's launch line-up, approximately 360GB of content would be downloaded. Network providers managed to handle the strain on their systems, however, next-week the PlayStation 5 will release in Europe, meaning broadband data usage will once again go through the roof, as masses download next-gen software to their new console.

