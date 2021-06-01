Xbox Series announces exclusivity deal with Dolby

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft recently announced Dolby Vision for Apple TV and availability for Xbox Insiders members on some games.

As a reminder, Xbox consoles already features several of their games with the Dolby Atmos sound system. Big titles such as Gears 5, Cyberpunk 2077 or even Call of Duty: Warzone use the technology to enable more spatial sound.

Dolby Vision on the other hand, is much rarer. Logically enough since the system basically allows for much more information on screen by dynamically adapting light through a whole game. Though 4K/120 Hz Dolby Vision is not available yet, but LG promised to bring those features on their last OLEDs 2021 Television "soon".

Now, Xbox France announced that both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision will be exclusive to Xbox consoles for two years, which means they will eventually be available on PS5 starting November 2023!

Now obviously, you will not be able to enjoy them on screens not supporting Dolby Vision, but it still is an interesting addition and an interesting turn of event. After game exclusivity, Microsoft is making a move to lock down technology and we are curious to see how it will be perceived and reacted on by players and competitors.