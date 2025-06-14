English
Xbox ROG Ally is rumored to launch in October and cost €599

If rumours are true we could see The ROG Xbox Ally hit the store shelves as early as October, with surprisingly competitive pricing.

Has the price of the ROG Xbox Ally just leaked? If insider eXtas1s is to be believed, that seems to be the case — and not only that, the compact handheld is supposedly launching as early as October, with pre-orders kicking off in August. According to the leaked info, the white base version will cost €599, while the sleeker black premium model will set you back €899. Honestly, that feels pretty affordable to us, especially compared to the price of the already available ROG Ally X.

That said, this information is unconfirmed, so take it with a big grain of salt. But if true, the white base model could turn out to be a seriously appealing little console.

Assuming the prices are accurate — is the ROG Xbox Ally something you'd consider picking up? And if so, which of the two versions would you go for?

