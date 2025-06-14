Xbox ROG Ally is rumored to launch in October and cost €599

HQ

Has the price of the ROG Xbox Ally just leaked? If insider eXtas1s is to be believed, that seems to be the case — and not only that, the compact handheld is supposedly launching as early as October, with pre-orders kicking off in August. According to the leaked info, the white base version will cost €599, while the sleeker black premium model will set you back €899. Honestly, that feels pretty affordable to us, especially compared to the price of the already available ROG Ally X.

That said, this information is unconfirmed, so take it with a big grain of salt. But if true, the white base model could turn out to be a seriously appealing little console.

Assuming the prices are accurate — is the ROG Xbox Ally something you'd consider picking up? And if so, which of the two versions would you go for?