Xbox Reveals Games with Gold for January 2023

With the incredible success of Xbox Game Pass, it might be easy to forget the existence of Games with Gold. But, like PlayStation Plus giving away free games every month, Xbox also grants a couple of titles to its online service subscribers.

Next month, Xbox is kicking off 2023 with two well-received indie hits in the form of Iris Fall and Autonauts. Iris Fall is an intriguing puzzle-platformer that prides itself on striking visuals that make use of light and shadow.

Autonauts is a BAFTA-winning title that sets players down on a random planet, allowing them to make their own tools in order to build automated robots that will eventually help them build a fully realised settlement.

For fans of indie titles it's worth adding Iris Fall and Autonauts to your library, but considering the Games with Gold are free, it might be worth anyone trying them out. Iris Fall will be available from January 1st, but you'll have to wait until the 16th to get your hands on Autonauts.