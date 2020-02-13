Xbox reveals Air Jordan collaboration to be a sweepstake

Earlier today, we reported on a teaser clip posted on the official Xbox Twitter account hinting at a collaboration between the industry icon and sports brand Air Jordan, speculating on whether or not it could be an Air Jordan gear collaboration. As it turns out, it's quite the opposite.

Xbox is holding a sweepstake contest on Twitter in which fans can enter to win a custom Jordan brand Xbox One X and two fancy controllers and you can check the prize out below. Want to enter? If so, you have to live in an Xbox Live Gold supported region and retweet the sweepstakes entry post on Twitter.