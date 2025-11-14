Xbox Retro Classics is getting boosted with seven iconic Blizzard titles

HQ

So, what are you playing this weekend? If you don't have anything planned, Microsoft has a suggestion for you: why not enjoy some of the best games the 16-bit era had to offer?

This summer, they launched the Game Pass service Xbox Retro Classics, and now they're adding seven Blizzard classics. We especially recommend Rock N' Roll Racing (with music from Deep Purple, Judas Priest, Rush, Steppenwolf, and others) and the platform puzzle adventure The Lost Vikings. If you were around when these were released, you know that these are truly great games that are definitely worth checking out.

Here's the full list of new Xbox Retro Classics additions:



Blackthorne (1994) (SNES)



Blackthorne (1995) (SEGA Genesis)



Rock N' Roll Racing (1993) (SNES)



RPM Racing (1991) (SNES)



The Lost Vikings (1993) (SNES)



The Lost Vikings 2 (1997) (SNES)



The Lost Vikings 2 (1997) (PS1)



...and just like that, your weekend just got a little sweeter, didn't it?