Xbox removes Game Pass promotion for £1 for one week of Starfield

Starfield is just around the corner, and the first brave souls to take to space for adventures in Bethesda's epic single-player adventure will take off this Friday, when early access begins for those who purchased the Premium and Collector's Editions. For the rest of us, we'll still have to wait until September 6, when the rest of the ships will be released from the star port. But Microsoft has made a decision that, while understandable, is sure to raise some eyebrows in the coming days: removing the Game Pass promotion for one euro just a few days before Starfield's launch.

We know that many gamers were hoping to take advantage of this promotion to enjoy 14 days of star-travelling at an unbeatable price, but Microsoft has surprisingly removed this offer, and now anyone who wants a subscription will have to do so at the service's usual prices: £12.99 per month for Game Pass Ultimate, £7.99 for Game Pass on PC and £8.99 for Xbox Game Pass. It's not that big of a deal, and even those with an Xbox Series and a powerful PC will be able to swap the game between the two, as it features Xbox Play Anywhere. Remember that in addition to Starfield and the already available catalogue, you'll have access to EA Play on PC and Ultimate modes.

