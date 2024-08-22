Xbox releases new controller for people with disabilities

HQ

Microsoft is no stranger to coming up with controller solutions for people who have trouble playing with a traditional gamepad, and in conjunction with Gamescom, it has now chosen to show off another alternative that will help more disabled gamers play without problems. The Xbox Adaptive Joystick is the name of the creation that will be released early next year, and with this thing you get a control that can be tailored to your own needs.

The analog stick, for example, can be adjusted to make it bigger or smaller, and all six buttons can be reprogrammed to provide an individual control scheme to suit your own playing style. The aforementioned device can be connected directly to a PC or Xbox console, and it can also be added to Microsoft's other customized gamepad (Xbox Adaptive Controller) to expand your options even further. The Xbox Adaptive Joystick will cost around $300 when it launches in 2025.

And it doesn't stop there. Microsoft has also teamed up with third-party manufacturer 8BitDo to develop the Lite SE Xbox Controller, which is also a control adapted to facilitate people with different types of disabilities. The controller in question has gathered all the buttons found on a regular Xbox controller and placed them on the top of the new box for easier access, and all sticks and buttons are designed bigger to make them easier to reach and hit correctly. The Lite SE will cost around $60, and it is available to order now.

