Xbox Quick Resume is getting even better with new update

HQ

One of the best features of Xbox Series S/X is Quick Resume, which basically brings you straight to where you left your game in a matter of seconds, even in you change titles or turn your console off. But it has a few caveats, one of them being that only your six last played games will be available for Quick Resume.

This means games you are not playing that often might be pushed out of the Quick Resume list and thus has to be started as a regular game. Fortunately, this is now being rectified with a clever update. The Xbox engineering lead Eden Marie tweets that members of the Xbox insider program has gotten an update that makes it possible to pin up to two titles that will remain Quick Resume games until you decide not to.

This means your favorite games will always be ready to start in a matter of seconds, even if you don't play them as often as other titles. While we still don't know when this feature will be rolled out in an official Xbox Series S/X update, it's usually not that far away once released for insiders.