Xbox Pride controller revealed for Pride month

As you might know, June is Pride month and this is usually celebrated in the wonderful world of video games in several ways. Microsoft is also participating and has now announced an Xbox Design Lab controller which launches on June 9.

If you think you've seen this one before, it was actually released last year as well as a limited edition controller. The Xbox Design Lab version is not limited though, and you can also "customize all other parts of the controller with a broad color palette, metallic finishes, rubberized grips, and even add engraving".

Microsoft also writes that they are making donations to help LGBTQIA+ communities in various ways:

"Together with our employees, Microsoft has donated over $8M to organizations that support LGBTQIA+ communities in the last year alone. To recognize the launch of our 2022 Pride campaign and products, we're contributing an additional $170,000 to OutRight Action International, African Rainbow Family, National Center for Transgender Equality, Mermaids, Lavender Rights Project and Fulcrum UA to help in the fight for LGBTQIA+ equity and equality."

