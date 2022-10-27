Xbox price rise in the future inevitable

HQ

Speaking at a Wall Street Journal Live event, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said that eventually Microsoft would have to increase the price of either consoles, games, subscriptions, or all of the above.

Spencer said (thanks, Tom Warren): "We've held price on our console, we've held price on games, and our subscription. I don't think we'll be able to do that forever. I do think at some point we'll have to raise some prices on certain things."

He did confirm that these increases would not be happening this holiday. This is in line with Spencer's September announcement, in which he stated that Microsoft had no current plans to increase the price of their consoles, following a decision from Sony to increase the cost of PlayStation units.