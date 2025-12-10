Xbox presents its possibly best looking controller yet

HQ

There is no shortage of stylish controllers for Xbox consoles, but more is always better, and the question is whether the latest one is Microsoft's best yet. They are releasing a controller clearly inspired by the Pip-Boy from the Fallout universe to celebrate the upcoming second season of the TV series.

And it gets even better. Both of these beauties (the standard controller and the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2) are sold through Xbox Design Lab, which makes it possible to pimp them with more color themes from your favorite factions in the game. Surely we're not the only ones looking forward to crafting Brotherhood of Steel, but you can of course also interpret other more obscure themes such as Tunnel Snakes, Minutemen, or similar.

You can buy and design your controller here. You'll also find some pictures and a trailer below. Now go on, treat yourself and get one. Santa says you've been good this year - and it's almost Christmas. Plus, take the opportunity to engrave your Gamertag or something else, because this is "available for free for a limited time this holiday season".

Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Xbox Wireless Controller