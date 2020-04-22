Xbox One Spotify app gets major update

As you probably know, it is entirely possible to play the music you want as you play your games with the Spotify app for Xbox One. That way, you can enjoy Halo 5: Guardians with Katy Parry's catchy California Gurls blasting through your speakers, or play Hyuna's K-pop monster hit Bubble Pop while popping demons in Doom Eternal.

Now Microsoft has announced that the app has gotten a fairly massive update to the UI (user interface) with new ways of navigating the app. If you are using the Spotify app for Windows 10, a lot will be recognized, as it has a left side menu similar to Youtube with more information as well as improved dynamic backgrounds, which supposedly makes it " a whole lot better visually on a TV screen".

Are you using Spotify for any of your consoles?