Xbox One remotes will continue to work with Xbox Series X

Most people assumed that old media remote controllers for Xbox One would not work with Xbox Series S and X as it lacks an IR receiver. Or so we thought at least. It turns out both Xbox Series S and X has one of those - but is is actually hidden in the bind button on the front of the console.

This was revealed by Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb on Twitter, who also explained why they included this:

"Xbox One Media Remotes will continue to work with Xbox Series X|S as part of our commitment that you can bring your existing accessories forward with you. The design team hid the IR receiver inside the bind button #PowerYourDreams"

He included the image below to demonstrate what it looks like up close.

Quite the clever solution, isn't it?