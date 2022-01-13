Xbox One is officially being discontinued by Microsoft

HQ

When Xbox Series S/X was being launched, Microsoft revealed that the digital version of Xbox One S and Xbox One X had stopped being manufactured, while they were keeping Xbox One S as an alternative to the new consoles.

Now The Verge reveals that the last Xbox One (regardless of version) was manufactured late 2020, and while supply is running out, they have no plans start up the production again. That means the stock that now is available at retail are the very last Xbox One S consoles.

Cindy Walker, senior director of Xbox console product marketing, says in a statement:

"To focus on production of Xbox Series X / S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020."

This makes it seem like Microsoft is choosing a very different strategy than Sony. Yesterday Bloomberg revealed that Sony is actually prolonging the production of PlayStation 4 to at least the end of 2022 as a way to compensate for the shortage of PlayStation 5 units.