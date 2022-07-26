Xbox One is getting a faster boot up sequence as well

HQ

Yesterday we reported that Xbox Series S and X are getting more than twice as fast boot up sequences, possibly starting next month, thanks to a new update that is currently being tested by members of the Xbox Insiders program. But it turns out we forgot one tiny detail.

As explained on Twitter by the Senior Product Manager Lead at Xbox Jake Rosenberg, this applies to the Xbox One generation as well. Basically, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One S All-Digital and Xbox One X will all start up faster after this update - which we still have no date for though.