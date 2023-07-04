Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Xbox offers recipes based on Game Pass titles

So far, nine recipes have been shared.

HQ

There are several cookbooks based on popular video game franchises and most of us are reportedly eating and/or drinking while playing. This has now inspired Xbox to team up with top chefs from across the world to create food based on popular Game Pass titles.

There are nine recipes shared in the link above, and we have picked out four favorites from four different countries that we really think represent the games they are inspired by, while also looking absolutely delicious. Check them out below.

