Xbox now warns you before your games leave Game Pass

HQ

It's a frustrating thing to be in the middle of your favourite new game one day only to realise the next morning that the adventure you were looking forward to resuming has suddenly disappeared from Game Pass without so much as a "thank you for your time". Microsoft has also realised this and is releasing a new update that alerts you with a little note when a title you are currently playing is about to leave the service.

A warning may also be a small consolation for those who have just started their journey in any mammoth game, but as a plaster on the wounds, you are also offered to buy the game yourself at a discounted price of 20%. A slightly more long-term option is also available, which means that you can simply add the title to your wish list and then receive a similar notification when and if the game eventually returns to Game Pass.

Have you experienced the disappearance of your current game from Game Pass?