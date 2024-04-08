Xbox now has a team dedicated to game preservation

HQ

We suspect few of you would argue that Microsoft has done a pretty good job of making it possible to play older games. On the Xbox Series X, it is possible to run titles (though not all) from Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One since the company made this possible. Often with improvements as well.

And apparently this concept is something they intend to continue in the future. Windows Central now reports that new Xbox boss Sarah Bond has sent out an internal email where she reveals that the company now has a dedicated team for this:

"We have formed a new team dedicated to game preservation, important to all of us at Xbox and the industry itself. We are building on our strong history of delivering backwards compatibility to our players, and we remain committed to bringing forward the amazing library of Xbox games for future generations of players to enjoy."

We don't get any further details than that, but Windows Central writes that we will learn more during the Xbox Games Showcase in June when the team, their work and goal will be presented in more detail.

Hopefully this will lead to more companies following suit, because as digital game stores are closing, legacy games are becoming increasingly expensive, and older consoles are becoming more difficult to acquire (and connect to a flat screen TV), it is difficult to experience gaming history in the same simple way as we can do with books, movies and music.

What do you think, is it important that gaming history does not disappear and remains available to the wider public?