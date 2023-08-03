Xbox now allows for direct streaming to Discord

HQ

Discord has rapidly become the main way for gamers to communicate with their friends, replacing the Xbox Party Chat days of yore. Now, Microsoft has announced that we'll be able to stream to Discord directly while playing on an Xbox console.

Previously, this feature was only available for Discord users on PC. But, starting from today you can use it on Xbox, so long as you're a member of the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings. The rest of the Xbox userbase will be getting the feature soon.

While it might not be the biggest change to come to Xbox, it'll certainly be a significant one for those who like to stream games to their friends, or those who want to hop on just to watch their friend play through a game for a while.