Xbox November update adds a beloved feature from Xbox 360's heyday

About a decade ago, the Friend Request system disappeared from Xbox, making it possible to be friends with people without the other person being friends back. But as we previously reported, the old system is now being brought back to life.

Those you are already friends with without them being friends back will not be affected by this, but from now on friendship on Xbox is a mutual affair. Via Xbox Wire, this new system is explained in more detail and the update has now been released.

Other news in this November Update is a better search engine for Xbox that uses AI to find better results and enables new types of searches. Microsoft explains:

"This new AI-powered search will allow you to look up things such as "cozy farming games with fishing" or "FPS games with zombies," providing accurate results so you can spend more time playing and less time browsing. It also handles typos, shortcuts, synonyms - and even emojis."

There are also other changes such as the ability to create your own Gamerpics from screenshots and Achievements images, calibration of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and more, which you can read more about here.