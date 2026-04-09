Xbox momentum continues with long‑awaited Achievement overhaul

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The Xbox team has been working at full speed over the past month, announcing plans to further expand their already industry-leading backward compatibility, fix issues with Quick Resume, unveil Project Helix, and host an Xbox Partner Preview.

And apparently, they're not done yet, because now it's time for the next big thing, and it's something fans have been asking for for a very long time. It's finally time for a major overhaul of Achievements. For now, this only applies to members of the Xbox Insider program, but it usually takes just a month or two before it's released to everyone.

The news is being presented via Xbox Wire, and among other things, we can look forward to a visual refresh "with a new look and feel, including updated icons and animations when you unlock classic or rare achievements," and the article goes on to mention that "Notifications will also match your custom color, making each unlock feel more personal."

Another feature many have requested is the ability to hide Achievements. The points will still count, but if you have just a single Achievement in a game you didn't like (or one you are embarassed about...), you can now remove it from your list - or why not just let your proudest ones show up in a really streamlined list?

Another new feature is that games you've maxed out will be highlighted in a special way, so you and others can quickly see your finest accomplishments, and Microsoft says this gives you "a quick, at-a-glance way to celebrate full completion."

Quite a few highly requested features all at once, in other words. The still-relatively-new Xbox boss Asha Sharma explains on X why things are moving so quickly right now, and reveals that she's started a team specifically focused on the Xbox community's wishes. In other words, there's probably more to come.

Hopefully, it won't be long before we all get to take a closer look at all these refreshed Achievements, but in the meantime, what do you think of all this?