Xbox, Mojang and Swedish Elgiganten offer Minecoins for old electronics

Most of us have old electronics lying around the house that aren't being used anymore. In a best case scenario they are recycled by responsible owners, but unfortunately, they are often just stored somewhere or thrown in the garbage.

The Swedish branch of Currys plc has now announced a new campaign called Urban Miner together with Xbox and Mojang to make people recycle more. The idea is that you bring your old electronics to Elgiganten, who then gives you Minecoins as a reward, which can be spent on Minecraft Marketplace.

The idea behind all this is explained on the linked homepage above:

"We can't keep exploiting nature for new minerals, we need to start recycling and reusing materials we already have. In the Nordic countries, many of us have several old gadgets lying around. These old electronics are a gold mine when recycled properly. Electronic products contain environmental toxins that require special handling and Elgiganten must ensure that all the products we sell are collected and recycled.

Elgiganten collects more than 30,000 tonnes of electronic waste from customers. The waste is collected by local recycling partners, handled properly and reintroduced into the circular economy."

A great idea we hope will show up in other countries eventually.