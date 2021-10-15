Xbox mini fridge pre-orders starting October 19

HQ

It started off as meme, became reality and was later a promise in a Twitter competition against Skittles. We're talking about the Xbox mini fridge that is launching at some point this year, and now Microsoft has released more information about when the pre-order will start.

The Xbox mini fridge is made by Ukonic and will cool up to 12 cans of beverage. It launches in December in selected markets, including the biggest in Europe, with pre-orders starting on October 19. The mini fridge is then coming to more countries in 2022. These are the stores to keep an eye on if you want to cool beer/soda with style:

UK

GAME - £89.99

France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Netherlands, and Poland:

Game Stop, Micromania and Toynk (via Amazon) - €99