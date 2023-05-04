Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Mia and the Dragon Princess
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Redfall

      Xbox may not have been involved Redfall's development

      This doesn't mean the company is going to be dodging criticism.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      A new report suggests that Xbox may not have had any involvement in Redfall's development at all, essentially leaving ZeniMax and Arkane to run itself despite being completely acquired by Microsoft years ago.

      The report comes from Jez Corden of Windows Central, who states that Xbox was entirely hands-off with the project, and that it wasn't even a part of Xbox Game Studios' director Matt Booty's responsibilities.

      Microsoft has consistently stated that it wishes to keep a good level of independence in the studios that it acquires, but it still seems strange that it had its hands completely off a huge game like Redfall, which many were hoping would carry Xbox's AAA releases until we got Starfield.

      Believe what you will, but whether Xbox got involved or not with Redfall, it isn't going to save the game from the criticism it's currently getting.

      Redfall

      Related texts

      0
      RedfallScore

      Redfall
      REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

      Arkane's vampire action game is here, but is it the winner Xbox needs, or a blot on a usually fantastic developer's record.



      Loading next content