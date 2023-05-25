Xbox may have taken a jab at PlayStation after last night's showcase

HQ

Last night we saw the first big showcase of the Summer as Sony took centre stage to show us what it's got on offer for this year and some of 2024.

Opinions on this show are somewhat mixed, with some saying that a lot of what Sony showed off were third-party releases. Xbox may have rubbed a little salt in that wound with a recent tweet, where it showed nine titles coming to both PlayStation and Xbox.

"What a good looking group," reads the Xbox tweet. More cynical gamers are likely going to see this as a jab at Sony, considering every game in the picture was shown off last night. However, it could be the case that Xbox is simply highlighting the fact that not all the games at Sony's showcase are only headed for the PS5.

What do you think? Is Xbox taking a jab here?