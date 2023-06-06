Xbox marketing lead says he has "no plans" to temper expectations for 2023 showcase

HQ

The first half of June is crammed with video game events, but the arguably two biggest ones take place this week; Summer Games Fest on Thursday and Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday.

As usual, the speculations and expectations on what we're going to see are rampant, something that often leads to disappointments despite really good announcements. This often leads to some damage control beforehand to bring down expectations on what we're going to see to a realistic level, and Xbox representatives have also used this strategy in the past.

But this time, the Xbox team seems to be really confident in their upcoming showcase. When a gamer asked the Xbox marketing lead Aaron Greenberg to remind people to temper their expectations, he replied that he has "No plans to tease, temper, or spoil anything". Then he went even further and said that he "Love seeing all the wild expectations", adding that his "advice is to just come in open minded & enjoy the ride".

While this isn't necessarily proof of a great showcase, it at least shows that Microsoft truly believes in what they have in store for us. It deserves to be mentioned that Microsoft has also abandoned the idea that everything they show will be released withing twelve months, a concept they used last year. This means we might get a peak of things to come in the future as well.