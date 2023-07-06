Xbox marketing boss: "This will be a special year" for Xbox at Gamescom

HQ

Yesterday we could report the happy news that Xbox will participate at this year's Gamescom, which is Europe's largest gaming fair. It takes place August 23-27 in Cologne, and is open to the public, and we think you should definitely take the opportunity to visit the event if you can, as more or less all the giants are participating, including Nintendo (Sony is unfortunately not participating though).

What Microsoft and Bethesda will showcase is still unclear, but it will probably be more of what we got to see during the Xbox Games Showcase last month, and hopefully also some surprises. It does however seem like Microsoft is investing heavily in Gamescom 2023, because Xbox boss Phil Spencer now confirms that he will be there.

Furthermore, General Manager and Xbox Games Marketing Aaron Greenberg writes on Twitter that "This will be a special year" for Microsoft at Gamescom. We'll get know more about what this means "soon", but until then.... what are you hoping to see?



