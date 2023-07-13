Xbox makes it possible to report toxic voice-chat

HQ

Xbox already have decent moderation when it comes to harassment and toxic comments online, but so far, this has been limited to text. Fortunately, this is about to change.

Xbox Wire reveals that Xbox Insiders are about to get a new feature to make it easy to report abusive and toxic players, even when they are using the voice-chat. Microsoft explains this gives Xbox gamers "the ability to capture a 60-second video clip of an in-game voice incident that they believe violates our Community Standards and submit it as evidence to our Xbox Safety Team for review".

The Xbox gamer Secret Asian 29 says:

"Xbox is again leading the way in terms of player experience. By taking actions to reduce toxicity that is usually very difficult to track— players of all ages, genders, and backgrounds can be confident that Xbox has their back."

Another Xbox gamer called CamicaziBoss adds:

"As a woman online, I often find myself staying silent in online multiplayer to avoid abuse and harassment. I am excited for features like this that can help give people like me their voices back. Nobody should miss out on interaction with their fellow gamers because they are afraid to speak."

Initially this is English language only, but Microsoft has already confirmed that more languages is coming. Usually it take roughly two months from when Xbox Insiders get a new feature to when it's officially released, so expect this new tool sometimes during fall.