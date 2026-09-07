Xbox makes cloud gaming easier with TCL TVs

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For anyone who wants to play Xbox, there are plenty of ways to do so even without an actual console. For one thing, the platform is available on PC, and we also have the option to play via the cloud. Now, Chinese TV manufacturer TCL is jumping on this trend, and according to Xbox Wire, the Xbox app will be available for download on TCL TVs, making it possible to play Forza Horizon 6, Gears of War: E-Day, and Halo: Campaign Evolved even without a console or PC.

Microsoft writes:

"We want to be where the world plays. That means giving players more choice in how and where they play, making the Xbox experiences easier to access. Bringing the Xbox app to select TCL Smart TVs is another step toward that. Together, we're making Xbox gaming more accessible than ever, enabling millions of TCL TV users across more than 25 countries to enjoy Xbox titles on the Smart TVs they already own."

As a caveat, however, we should mention that Microsoft announced last week that it will limit the amount of cloud gaming included in current Game Pass subscriptions. This means the cloud gaming option isn't quite as cost-effective as before and may require you to purchase additional hours if you play a lot, but there's of course a chance that a different subscription plan focused specifically on cloud gaming will be introduced in the future.