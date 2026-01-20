Xbox looks set to launch ad-supported cloud gaming

HQ

"Hey, we know you're in the middle of a dungeon and are about to get thwacked by a skeleton that's come to life, but have you heard about the new Arby's beef sandwich? It's meant to be super delicious." Okay, it might not be that bad, but the feared ad-supported gaming of the future could soon be upon us, as it seems Xbox Cloud Gaming is almost ready to ship a new tier out to users.

The Verge's Tom Warren posted on social media a screenshot which certainly raised a few eyebrows, showing a message that reads "1 hour of ad-supported playtime per session." More users have noticed similar references to ad support, and according to Windows Central, this is a feature Microsoft has been working on for months internally.

Currently, Xbox Cloud Gaming is tied to Xbox Game Pass, where users pay a monthly fee to get access to the vast library of games available on the service. It's believed the ad-supported Xbox Cloud Gaming tier could offer a different service, allowing users to access the cloud with ad support for games they already own. It's possible we'll hear more about it later this week, as Xbox does have a big presentation lined up on Thursday.