Xbox leads digital sales for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

While we've been keeping up to date with the sales figures of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga over the past couple of weeks, a new report from Gamesindustry.biz has given an insight into how the physical/digital sales split looks for the title.

It's noted that over 60% of sales were digital, and that of the sales that were digital, it was surprisingly Xbox leading the charge as the top platform. The digital split between Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Switch ended up being (in respective order); 41%, 34%, 18%, and 7%, which means that despite PlayStation having a bigger presence in the physical market, the digital sales have seen Xbox and PlayStation quite close together when it comes to overall sales.

Overall, PlayStation is the biggest-selling platform for the game, with 39% of sales, with Xbox coming up as a close second at 34%. Next is Switch at 16% and then finally PC which only clocks in at 11%.

All of these figures "comfortably" see Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga as the second biggest game launch in the UK so far this year, and likewise secures the title as the fastest-selling Lego title of all-time.