Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Xbox launcing a camping collection

There are folding chairs, hammocks, branded clothes and more.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Do you like trekking, fishing, camping or just spending time in nature? If so, Microsoft and the Xbox team might have some stuff you want (or even need) like a folding chair, a hammock, a bandana or clothes - all branded with Xbox and made for an outdoor lifestyle.

Head over this way to browse the selection. They have some pretty cool stuff and there's nothing wrong with showing off your hobby to mother nature. Some samples can be found below.

Xbox launcing a camping collectionXbox launcing a camping collection
Xbox launcing a camping collectionXbox launcing a camping collection


Loading next content