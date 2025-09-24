Xbox launches a Tokyo Game Show Sale ahead of tomorrow's broadcast

HQ

Tomorrow at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST, Microsoft will kick off its Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 Broadcast, where we can expect to hear lots of news, check out upcoming games, and see a few announcements. But the company also wants to take the opportunity to celebrate the Japanese gaming expo a little extra, which is why they have now launched a Tokyo Game Show Sale.

To help you get started, we've picked out a number of great deals on excellent Japanese titles in various genres that are guaranteed to keep you entertained throughout the autumn.

• Ace Attorney Anthology - 50% off (£24.99/€29,99)

• Capcom Fighting Collection 2 - 25% off (£26.24/€29,99)

• Castlevania Advance Collection - 50% off (£7.99/€9,99)

• Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - 35% off (£38.99/€45,49)

• Final Fantasy XVI Complete Edition - 40% off (£41.99/€47,99)

• Kingdom Hearts III - 60% off (£21.99/€27,99)

• Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Ultimate Edition - 60% off (£37.99/€43,99)

• Mega Man Legacy Collection - 60% off (£4.79/€5,99)

• Metaphor: ReFantazio - 45% off (£32.99/€38,49)

• Monster Hunter: Wilds - 40% off (£38.99/€47,99)

• Persona 5 Tactica Digital Deluxe Edition - 70% off (£20.99/€23,99)

• Sonic X Shadow Generations - 40% off (£26.99/€29,99)

If you find a particularly good deal, we would, as usual, be grateful if you could help your Gamereactor friends in the comments section below, thereby building up some good karma (and helping more people find your favourite games). The sale runs until September 29, so hurry up and grab a bargain.