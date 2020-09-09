Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Xbox launch draws Assassin's Creed Valhalla one week closer

Ubisoft will start the barbaric raid seven days earlier.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The official launch date of the new Microsoft consoles has convinced Ubisoft to move one of their big autumn titles a week forward. Assassin's Creed Valhalla will no longer release on November 17, as previously planned, but on November 10.

The company also noted that both of Microsoft's next-gen systems (Series S/X) will be able to play the new open-world adventure in all its 4K glory, and at 60 frames per second. If you want to get Assassin's Creed Valhalla on the Xbox One first, you can upgrade to the Series versions later for free thanks to the "Xbox Smart Delivery" promise.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Assassin's Creed ValhallaAssassin's Creed Valhalla

Related texts



Loading next content