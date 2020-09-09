Xbox launch draws Assassin's Creed Valhalla one week closer

You're watching Advertisements

The official launch date of the new Microsoft consoles has convinced Ubisoft to move one of their big autumn titles a week forward. Assassin's Creed Valhalla will no longer release on November 17, as previously planned, but on November 10.

The company also noted that both of Microsoft's next-gen systems (Series S/X) will be able to play the new open-world adventure in all its 4K glory, and at 60 frames per second. If you want to get Assassin's Creed Valhalla on the Xbox One first, you can upgrade to the Series versions later for free thanks to the "Xbox Smart Delivery" promise.