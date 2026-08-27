Xbox kickstarts Gamescom with a 2.5-hour gaming show

HQ

For years, Microsoft has invested heavily in all the major gaming conventions and usually has plenty of its own content to display. However, we rarely see them on shows like Geoff Keighley's programs because they so often run their own events instead. Gamescom is no exception, and there they're hosting their daily Xbox @ Gamescom Broadcast... and now the first day is in the books.

This means approximately 2.5 hours (yep, about the length of an Avengers movie) of video games, and they really have a lot to offer. There's video and gameplay footage from several hot titles such as Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, Persona 4 Revival, and Mega Man: Dual Override - as well as, of course, new content from their own franchises, including Gears of War: E-Day and Forza Horizon 6.

As if that weren't enough, there will also be walkthroughs and presentations of the expo and the Xbox booth, and we'll even get to meet several developers. All in all, it's a very substantial lineup for all of us who love games and wish we were at Gamescom - but couldn't make it in 2026.