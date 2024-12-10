Xbox kicks off the The Game Awards Sale

HQ

The Black Friday sales barely ended before Sony launched a sale to celebrate PlayStation's 30th anniversary, and now Microsoft wants to follow suit and has launched something they call The Game Awards Sale where the focus seems to be on somewhat larger titles, which means that there are slightly fewer discounted games compared to other promotions.

As usual, we have waded through all the offers and have found ten great games for you - both newer and older - at good prices to help you with affordable entertainment for the Christmas holidays.



Assassin's Creed Valhalla - 75% off (£18.99 / €22.49)



Cyberpunk 2077 - 55% off (£22.49 / €26.99)



Dragon's Dogma 2 - 50% off (£34.09 / €41.24)



Injustice 2 Legendary Edition - 90% off (£4.99 / €5.99)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - 90% off (£11.99 / €13.99)

Monster Hunter Rise - 75% off (£8.24 / €9.99)



Raccoon City Edition Resident Evil 2 + Resident Evil 3 - 75% off (£12.49 / €14.99)

Sea of Stars - 30% off (£20.99 / €24.49)



Tekken 8 - 50% off (£34.99 / €39.99)



Top Spin 2K25 Deluxe Edition - 67% off (£29.69 / €32.99)



Since it's The Game Awards sale, it ends with the event, which means you only have until December 12 to find some goodies. If you find a great deal, please let your fellow Gamereactor members know in the comments section so more people can enjoy the bargains and make sure great games get the sales they deserve.

You can find the full sale on Xbox Store.