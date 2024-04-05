Xbox kicks off the annual Spring Sale with hundreds of discounted games

HQ

It's time to stock up on some video game goodness as Microsoft now has officially started the annual Xbox Spring Sale. There are over 900 items, and among them hundred of games (both old and new) being discounted, so it's a great opportunity to find some bargains for a rainy day.

We have hand-picked ten good suggestions for you in various genres which we consider to be really great deals:

• Alan Wake 2 - 20% off (£39.99 / €47,99)

• Assassin's Creed Mirage - 40% off (£26.99 / €29,99)

• Digimon Survive - 75% off (£9.99 / €12,49)

• Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - 60% off (£9.99 / €11,99)

• Mass Effect Legendary Edition - 85% off (£8.99 / €10,49)

• Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth - 25% off (£44.99 / €52,49)

• Robocop: Rogue City - 35% off (£32.49 / €38,99)

• Sonic Superstars - 40% off (£32.99 / €35,99)

• Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 55% off (£31.49 / €35,99)

• The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - 67% off (£15.83 / €18,14)

Being the very nice people we are (humble too, actually), we also picked three titles for the retro fans as well, which are practically free at the moment and all of them are playable on both Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X:

• Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX - 80% off (£2.99 / €3,99)

• Blue Dragon - 67% off (£4.94 / €6,59)

• Castlevania: Symphony of the Night - 67% off (£2.22 / €3,13)

Head over this way to browse the selection of games on offer, and please do share good findings with your fellow Gamereactor readers in our comments section below, and remember that Sony's Spring Sale hasn't ended yet so there are cheap games for everyone.