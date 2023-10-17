Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Sonic Superstars
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Xbox kicks off its spooky Halloween sale

      It's time for another round of Shocktober Sale with major discounts of Halloween-themed games.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      It's time to stock up on some video game goodness as Microsoft now has started the annual Xbox Shocktober Sale. There are almost 300 discounted titles, so the chances are pretty good you'll find something you like, and several of these are even fairly new, so it's a great opportunity to find some bargains for a rainy fall day.

      We have hand-picked ten good suggestions for you which we consider to be really great deals:

      • Alan Wake Remastered - 60% off (£8.24 / €9.89)
      • Dead Island 2 - 30% off (£41.99 / €48,99)
      • Dead Rising Triple Pack - 75% off (£9.99 / €12,49)
      • Dead Space Remake - 40% off (£41.99 / €47,99)
      • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition - 60% off (£13.99 / €15,99)
      • Dying Light 2 Stay Human - 50% off (£29.99 / €34,99)
      • Little Nightmares 2 - 67% off (£8.24 / €9,89)
      • Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - 60% off (£25.99 / €29,99)
      • The Quarry - 75% off (£16.24 / €18,74)
      • Resident Evil 4 - 33% off (£38.84 / €46,89)

      Head over to the Shocktober link above to browse the selection of games on offer, and please do share good findings with your fellow Gamereactor readers in our comments section below. Sharing is, as you know, caring!

      Xbox kicks off its spooky Halloween sale


      Loading next content