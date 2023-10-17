Xbox kicks off its spooky Halloween sale

HQ

It's time to stock up on some video game goodness as Microsoft now has started the annual Xbox Shocktober Sale. There are almost 300 discounted titles, so the chances are pretty good you'll find something you like, and several of these are even fairly new, so it's a great opportunity to find some bargains for a rainy fall day.

We have hand-picked ten good suggestions for you which we consider to be really great deals:

• Alan Wake Remastered - 60% off (£8.24 / €9.89)

• Dead Island 2 - 30% off (£41.99 / €48,99)

• Dead Rising Triple Pack - 75% off (£9.99 / €12,49)

• Dead Space Remake - 40% off (£41.99 / €47,99)

• Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition - 60% off (£13.99 / €15,99)

• Dying Light 2 Stay Human - 50% off (£29.99 / €34,99)

• Little Nightmares 2 - 67% off (£8.24 / €9,89)

• Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - 60% off (£25.99 / €29,99)

• The Quarry - 75% off (£16.24 / €18,74)

• Resident Evil 4 - 33% off (£38.84 / €46,89)

Head over to the Shocktober link above to browse the selection of games on offer, and please do share good findings with your fellow Gamereactor readers in our comments section below. Sharing is, as you know, caring!