Xbox just had it's best non-holiday quarter ever

Late yesterday, Microsoft delivered their financial report for the quarter January - March 2022, and both the company itself and the Xbox division had plenty of reasons to smile. First off, Microsoft did beat the expectations and brought home $49.4 billion in revenue, of which $16.7 billion was net income. Both of these numbers were more than forecasted and also up from the same quarter in 2021.

It turns out gaming is quite good business as well for Microsoft, and the revenue was up 6% year-over-year to $3.74 billion for this quarter. As noted by the Niko analyst Daniel Ahmad, this makes it "the best non-holiday quarter ever for Xbox". This is extra impressive considering that Microsoft didn't launch any major games during this period, while the competition had more to offer.

There was also more Xbox consoles sold last quarter with hardware sales being up 14%, and Xbox Series S/X being the main driver. Content and services revenue was up 4% year-over-year, which includes an increase in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. With numbers like these, perhaps it isn't too surprising to hear that Xbox is currently growing it's market share, according to the Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who said this during the conference call:

"With our Xbox Series X and S consoles, we have taken share globally for two quarters in a row and we are the market leader this quarter among the next-gen consoles in the United States, Canada, UK, and Western Europe."

Thanks VGC and Windows Central