Xbox June Update has now been released

When you start your Xbox to play next time, you may need to update your console first, unless you have set it to do so automatically. The June update has been released, and as expected, it brings new features:

Copilot for Gaming (Beta) - Early preview version for mobile

Copilot is the name of Microsoft's AI, which today can do most things, from retouching photos to translations, text summaries, computer support, and image generation. Now it will also teach you how to get started quickly, get tips, coaching, and solutions in video games. Currently, it is only available as beta via the Xbox app for Android and iOS, but it will also be coming to the Xbox Ally portable device later this year.

PC Gaming Updates - Aggregated Gaming Library

A handy feature we know many PC enthusiasts have been missing. This makes it possible to collect games from Xbox, Game Pass, Battle.net, Epic Games Store, Steam, and more platforms in one place. This feature has now also been confirmed for Xbox Ally.

Publisher Channel

Makes it easier to sort Game Pass titles for PC by allowing you to filter certain games and characters from different publishers. The idea is to make it easier to discover new titles.

Most recently used customization for Xbox

Now you have more options for setting up the console's menus, where you can hide apps you don't want to see, pin favorites, and adjust the number of tiles displayed.

In-game benefits for free-to-play games

Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers can now more easily view and claim so-called perks (often things like skins, currency and exclusive DLC).

Game Hubs

All games now have a dedicated hub page with all the information you could possibly need, "including player stats, achievements, friends currently playing, recent captures, available add-ons, events, and more."

Xbox Cloud Gaming - Game Save Improvements

Makes it easier to sync save files that you haven't uploaded to the cloud for one reason or another. That way, you can continue with your latest save file. A great feature for those who often switch between devices or play offline sometimes.

You can read more about all this on Xbox Wire.