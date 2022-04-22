Cookies

Xbox Japan is making a "truly groundbreaking product"

Xbox is supposedly working with "top-class developers" for the project.

The Xbox boss Phil Spencer and other member from the Xbox team have on several occasions said they would like that they would like to have more Japanese developers. After the purchase of Bethesda last year, they got the Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami's studio Tango Gameworks, but this clearly isn't enough.

Now it seems like they are currently building something of their own over there, as revealed by Matt Smith from Xbox Game Studios Publishing in Japan. He tweets that they are currently doing a "groundbreaking product" for Xbox in the country:

"My team at @XboxPublishing here in Japan is growing. We are working with top-class developers on truly groundbreaking product for @Xbox. DMs are open, happy to answer any questions."

He also shares a list of open positions they are trying to fill, with "Japanese language ability" and experience with Unreal Engine as demands. It remains to be seen who these "top-class developers" are, but there are many big name developer who has left bigger companies during the last few years to start up studios of their own.

Hopefully we'll get to know more sooner rather than later.

