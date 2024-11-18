Xbox is the biggest format for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

HQ

For nine years, the majority of Call of Duty players have been on PlayStation, but there was never a tenth anniversary because now Microsoft's gaming boss Phil Spencer reveals in an interview with Game File that it is once again on Xbox you will find most Call of Duty players with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

This is the first time since 2014 and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare that this has happened, and the biggest explanation is of course Game Pass. As you know, Black Ops 6 is included in the subscription, which means that many new or old players have chosen to give the series a chance (something the developer Treyarch has previously said in interviews) and probably that some with multiple formats have simply chosen to focus on Xbox.

Given the high sales of various microtransactions and season passes in the Call of Duty series, one might suspect that this is a result that Microsoft is very happy about.