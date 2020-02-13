Xbox is teasing collaboration with Jordan

Brand collaborations are hardly new phenomenons, but every now and then, brands collaborate with unexpected counterparts. We reported on SEGA's collaboration with Puma just the other day which gave fans the option to cruise around in Sonic-themed sneakers and gear and something similar could be coming for Xbox and Air Jordan fans.

Recently, Xbox posted a short clip showing the Xbox logo next to the Air Jordan logo with the text "Get ready to redefine the game." and many are speculating on what the collaboration could bring. If we were to guess, we'd guess that some Xbox-themed Air Jordans are coming and if that's the case, we'd be just as excited as the rest of you.

We'll keep you updated on what the collaboration brings when it's revealed later today.