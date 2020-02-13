LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl - Gold
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Xbox is teasing collaboration with Jordan

Xbox posted a teaser clip showing off its logo next to that of Air Jordan and people from across the globe are speculating on what could be announced later today.

Brand collaborations are hardly new phenomenons, but every now and then, brands collaborate with unexpected counterparts. We reported on SEGA's collaboration with Puma just the other day which gave fans the option to cruise around in Sonic-themed sneakers and gear and something similar could be coming for Xbox and Air Jordan fans.

Recently, Xbox posted a short clip showing the Xbox logo next to the Air Jordan logo with the text "Get ready to redefine the game." and many are speculating on what the collaboration could bring. If we were to guess, we'd guess that some Xbox-themed Air Jordans are coming and if that's the case, we'd be just as excited as the rest of you.

We'll keep you updated on what the collaboration brings when it's revealed later today.

Xbox is teasing collaboration with Jordan


Loading next content