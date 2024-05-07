Xbox is shutting down Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, and two other studios

HQ

If you've been holding your breath on more Redfall content following its disastrous launch a year ago, you might want to exhale pretty soon. Microsoft and Xbox has announced the shocking news that it will be closing down four unique studios, including Redfall developer Arkane Austin and Hi-Fi Rush creator Tango Gameworks.

Arkane Austin has taken to social media to confirm this news, adding that Redfall will be developed no further, that players who purchased the game's Hero Pass or premium Bite Back Edition or Bite Back upgrade will be eligible for refund, and that Arkane Lyon will remain unaffected and will continue to work on its upcoming projects like Marvel's Blade. As for Redfall, the servers will remain active going forward, but for how long remains to be seen.

Tango Gameworks has confirmed this report too in a statement posted on X, adding that it's games will "remain playable everywhere they are today."

It's said that both Alpha Dog Games (Mighty Doom) and Roundhouse Games (a support studio) are also being shut down, with the latter set to be incorporated into ZeniMax Online Studios.

Alpha Dog has posted its own statement noting that Mighty Doom will not be surviving this purge and that the game will be shutting down on August 7. Players are no longer able to purchase and acquire in-game currency with real money.

As per the full number of affected developers and what the future will hold for the IP that was in development by the affected studios currently remains up in the air. Expect to hear more soon.