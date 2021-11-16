Xbox is sending its backwards compatibility program into retirement

HQ

After adding more than 70 classic Xbox and Xbox 360 titles yesterday, Microsoft has announced that its backwards compatibility program will now be entering retirement. The service was originally founded in 2015, and since then, it has made more than 600 older titles compatible. The reasoning behind its retirement is that the company has apparently hit its limit on titles it can add.

Xbox compatibility program lead Peggy Lo stated on the official Xbox website: "While we continue to stay focused on preserving and enhancing the art form of games, we have reached the limit of our ability to bring new games to the catalog from the past due to licensing, legal and technical constraints."

This is a pretty sad day indeed, as there were many great Xbox and Xbox 360 titles that missed the cut. Some notable omissions include Burnout 3: Takedown, Dark Souls 2, and Sonic the Hedgehog (2006).

Thanks, Pure Xbox.