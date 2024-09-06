Xbox is returning to Tokyo Game Show for special broadcast

HQ

Xbox, despite recently shutting down major Japanese developer Tango Gameworks, has made a big stink about wanting to focus on the Asian and Japanese market as of late, and in the past this has included having a big presence at Tokyo Game Show. This will be reflected once again this year.

In an Xbox Wire blog post, we're told that Xbox will return to the Japanese convention to host a broadcast that will "showcase an exciting lineup of games from third-party partners primarily based in Japan and across Asia, including games coming to Xbox Game Pass."

The show will be available to watch at the TGS official YouTube channel and will be offered in a slate of localised languages, as well as American, Australian, and Japanese Sign Language.

The broadcast will be held on September 26, 2024 at 11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST.