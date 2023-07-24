Xbox is making new controllers for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

HQ

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is set to launch next Friday, and in celebration of the movie's release Xbox have made four unique custom controllers, that also apparently smell like pizza.

The controllers won't be available to buy, and instead you'll have to enter a giveaway in order to get a chance at winning one. They each have a green design, covered in ooze but are unique to the turtle they represent. Donatello's controller, for example, has his name and a picture of him.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem looks as if it's jumping on the animation style of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, as it combines 2D and 3D visualisations. This has led to some pretty neat designs on the controllers, and if you're looking to get one, you can enter the competition by following Xbox Game Pass on Twitter and retweeting the official Xbox Game Pass sweepstakes tweet.

Read more about the rules here and check out more information on the official Xbox site. The giveaway runs from today, the 24th of July until the 13th of August.