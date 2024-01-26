Xbox is making it easier to find great indie titles

HQ

Microsoft has made a pretty good effort of helping indie developers and indie games in various way, including the self-publish program ID@Xbox, several indie event, recurring indie sales and a whole lot more. Now it's time for yet another initiative to help you find great titles.

As explained on Xbox Wire, they have now started something they call Indie Selects on Xbox Store. This is a tab including four channels, one of them being Featured Indies. This is a "curated, dedicated collection in the Xbox Store featuring indie games chosen by the ID@Xbox team - along with support on our social and community channels" - simply put select indie titles that deserves to be highlighted. Every Wednesday, we're going to get new indies to browse, so check them out every now and then. None of them will be on Game Pass, so these are really games you might miss out on otherwise.

Besides the Featured Indies, the Indie Selects also includes other, more unconventional recommendations like Games to Play With Your Cat, Games that Need a Laugh Track, and Games for Evil Villains. These will also be swapped around and make it easier to find those lovely, unorthodox titles that makes indie games so special. Take a look below what it looks like.